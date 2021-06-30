Cellulite… Finally, A Nonsurgical Treatment that Actually Works!

Sponsored - Despite the many amazing advances in aesthetic procedures, products, and technology in my nearly 30 years of plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine practice, one elusive problem has remained: an effective and lasting option for cellulite treatment. There have been many claims promoted utilizing topical creams, massage, and energy technologies, cryopipolysis or CoolSculpting, as well as more invasive options such as incision, subscision, laser therapies, fat grafting, and surgical techniques. Although surgical tissue release as in body lifting can be effective, none of the other non-surgical and less invasive procedures have had any real or lasting proven benefit in my experience… until now.

All of us at EVOLV Plastic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics in Toledo are especially proud to be the first medical practice in the Northwest Ohio area and one of the few selected sites in the country to offer QWO from ENDO… the first and only FDA approved, and research-based injectable treatment for the treatment of moderate and severe cellulite.

What exactly is cellulite? Cellulite isn’t just fat and is not caused by what you eat or by lack of exercise nor affected by weight loss. The term was first introduced in the 1920s to represent the dimpling and nodularity seen on the buttocks, thighs, and pelvic areas of most adult women… over 90% of adult women, and rarely in males.

Cellulite is the result of the herniation or protrusion of fat under the skin (subcutaneous fat) within the connective tissue and fibrous bands that anchor the skin to the deeper tissue below. Cellulite may result from a variety of factors including hormone, genetic and lifestyle conditions.

One challenge is the fact that cellulite is a multifactorial condition and is influenced by the architecture of the fibrous collagen bands or septae anchoring the skin in females, as well as the quality or thickness of the overlying skin and the amount and protrusion of the fat immediately below the skin (subcutaneous) contained or compartmentalized within the fibrous septae.

Although we have seen some limited improvement in the appearance of cellulite, I have some patients with advanced medical skincare products that improve skin health and firmness, as well as with non-invasive treatments such as acoustic wave therapy (link to Cellutone) and other vacuum/massage and light therapy devices, no treatment has provided lasting correction of any significance other than surgical procedures… until now!

