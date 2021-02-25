EMSCULPT NEO – the New “Medical Gym

Sponsored - Muscular strength enhances overall health and boosts athletic activity. A strong body allows you to perform movements and activities that require power without getting tired. While there are numerous ways of cutting-down fat, most non-invasive methods only address excess fat.

Dr. Frank Barone and EVOLV are especially excited to introduce to Toledo, Ohio the new EMSCULPT NEO, the first and only FDA cleared nonsurgical body-shaping device approved to simultaneously reduce excess fat and build muscle non-invasively.

Dr. Frank Barone and EVOLV Plastic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics in Toledo, OH is a comprehensive aesthetic practice with many years of experience, research and training in all areas of cosmetic surgical and nonsurgical options in aesthetics as well as board certification in plastic surgery. It is important to remember that the training and experience of your provider is the most important factor in achieving optimal and safe results in any aesthetic procedure.

The new EMSCULPT NEO now offers an FDA cleared and scientifically proven technology for simultaneous nonsurgical fat reduction and improved muscle volume and toning that provides longer lasting and more complete results in non-invasive body contouring. We believe that this game changing technology with a more comprehensive approach will be the future of nonsurgical body contouring.

The EMSCULPT NEO utilizes a unique and revolutionary radio frequency (RF) and high intensity focused electromagnetic energy (HIFEM) technology simultaneously that disrupts fat cells, firms the overlying skin, and tones muscle in a 30-minute session. The result is more fat reduction and muscle growth for less time and cost than any other available technology. The EMSCULPT NEO can benefit many patients of all ages and body types, even those with a higher overall body weight and BMI.

Dr. Barone and some of the EVOLV staff recently attended a research meeting in Chicago reviewing the clinical studies and patient outcomes from the initial treatments with the EMSCULPT NEO which provide compelling data and evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of this revolutionary and game-changing non-surgical technology. The EMSCULPT NEO is the latest device in the evolution of non-invasive body contouring technology from the bioengineers at BTL Aesthetics, the world leader in radio frequency and HIFEM applications for nonsurgical fat reduction, skin tightening and muscle toning. The original EMSCULPT device from BTL for muscle toning was introduced to the Toledo area last year by EVOLV and provided excellent outcomes for muscle toning but the addition of simultaneous fat reduction as well as some skin firming in a 30 minute treatment series is truly a state of the art technology for many patients interested in non-invasive body contouring.

How does EMSCULPT NEO work?

The technology of the EMSCULPT NEO is unique in delivering high intensity electromagnetic energy (HIFEM) which rapidly contracts muscle along with fat disrupting RF heat thru the same body applicator simultaneously. Research studies also reveal a synergistic effect in that the heat from the RF warms the underlying muscle preparing it and improving efficiency and results as well as reducing fat and firming the skin. Raising the temperature in the fat to a specific target level over time causes irreversible cell wall damage and the eventual removal from the body. Multiple published clinical studies confirm an average of 30% reduction in the fat under the skin (subcutaneous fat) and even some evidence of reduction of the deeper fat in the abdominal cavity (visceral fat) that is associated with multiple health risks. Also, of interest is that the research revealed that then involuntary rapid contractions from HIFEM energy results in involuntary contractions of 100% of the involved muscle fibers at rates not achievable with voluntary workouts. The result is an increase in the number and growth of muscle fibers and a muscle volume increase by 25% in most patients.

