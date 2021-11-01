If You Are Considering Breast Implants: 5 Things You Need To Know

If You Are Considering Breast Implants: 5 Things You Need To Know

Dr. Barone

Sponsored - Breast enhancement or augmentation with implants consistently remains the most popular of all cosmetic surgical procedures. When performed on the appropriate patient and by a qualified and experienced board-certified plastic surgeon, results are remarkably safe and effective and with a very high percentage of patient long-term satisfaction. Despite the popularity and high interest in breast augmentation, there is also a considerable amount of misinformation and confusion about the indications and most important considerations for this procedure.

As an experienced and fully credentialed board-certified plastic surgeon with over 30 years of experience in aesthetic and plastic surgery, here are my most important considerations for breast implant augmentation.

If you are considering a breast implant augmentation, here are 5 things you need to know... https://evolvmedicalaesthetics.com/treatment/breast-augmentation-in-toledo/