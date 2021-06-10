New Hope for Acne - Research Based Holistic and Comprehensive Programs at EVOLV

Sponsored - June is Acne Awareness Month and an opportune time to look at new clinically-proven options for acne sufferers. Acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S. and affects more than 50 million people of all ages. At EVOLV, we believe in the comprehensive benefits of creating and maintaining optimal skin health as the most effective method to reduce inflammatory skin conditions and disease such as acne, as well as to lower skin cancer risk and reduce signs of aging. Acne is not merely an appearance concern but can cause significant and long-term scarring in the skin, hyperpigmentation (dark spots) and most importantly cause severe anxiety, social distress, and loss of self-confidence for many young adults. Fortunately, there are new, scientifically-proven therapy and product options not only for the treatment of active acne, but also for the restoration and ongoing prevention and maintenance of healthy, non-inflamed, and beautiful skin.

What is Acne?

Acne is a skin condition involving inflammation and infection of the oil (sebaceous) glands and connected hair follicles of the face, neck, chest, and back. The oil or sebaceous glands become active at puberty with the circulation of sex hormones and are also greatly influenced by hormonal fluctuation or imbalance as well as by stress, diet, and overall skin health. Although more common in the teenage years, acne can also be a problem at any age after puberty and during the peri-menopausal years due to changes in hormonal balance. Plugging and congestion of oil and cells in the follicle may lead to bacterial infections and inflammation as the body’s immune system is activated. Deeper cystic acne infections can also result in tissue damage and permanent scarring of the skin.

What are the problems with traditional acne treatment?

The common practice of using harsh or drying skin products and long-term antibiotics may have a short-term benefit but also have several significant limitations. Over-drying the skin with products such as high dose hydrogen peroxide can lead to more irritation and stimulate more sebaceous or oil activity which increases acne activity and damage. Long-term antibiotics may have an initial benefit but eventually result in promoting resistant and more aggressive bacteria in the skin and follicles which are more challenging to treat as well as cause disruption of GI function by disturbing the normal flora of the gut which are essential to immune function and health. Perhaps most importantly, antibiotics do not improve skin health and new research supports the concept of restoring and optimizing overall skin health as one of the most effective methods to reduce or prevent acne infections, redness, and reduce the risk of scarring.

