New Injectables... What You Need to Know!

Sponsored - After completing extensive clinical testing and obtaining recent FDA approval, the ‘long-acting Botox’ neuromodulator Daxxify is now available at EVOLV Medical Aesthetics in Toledo. We are proud to have been selected as the first and currently only medical practice in the region to be authorized to use Daxxify for longer lasting treatment of facial dynamic wrinkles associated with aging. In multiple published large clinical trials, Daxxify was proven to last up to 50% longer than other injectable Botox or Botox-like neuromodulators and more importantly had a similar and excellent safety profile.

Join us for a special virtual event to learn more about the NEWEST FDA-approved wrinkle relaxer that can last 6-9 months: 𝘿𝘼𝙓𝙓𝙄𝙁𝙔!

Plus we will discuss the incredible filler everyone is talking about: 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙍𝙃𝘼 𝘾𝙊𝙇𝙇𝙀𝘾𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉!

Attendees will enjoy...

EVENT SPECIALS & GIVEAWAYS

TREATMENT DEMONSTRATIONS

LIVE Q&A

𝙒𝙃𝙀𝙉: March 7, 5:30pm

𝙒𝙃𝙀𝙍𝙀: Anywhere! It’s Virtual!

𝙃𝙊𝙒: Register here - https://bit.ly/evolvevent2