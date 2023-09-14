Who can you trust? The Critical Importance of Making Informed Decisions in Aesthetics

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of EVOLV Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about EVOLV Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics, visit https://evolvmedicalaesthetics.com/.

Considering cosmetic surgery or a non-surgical aesthetic treatment?

When performed by an appropriately trained, credentialed, and experienced professional, aesthetic surgical and non-surgical treatments have an outstanding safety profile and can provide natural and balanced long-term outcomes.

The concerning and growing problem however is that along with the steadily increasing popularity and demand for aesthetic surgery and treatment, multiple sources are revealing a concerning increase in reported complications and unfavorable results. According to statistics provided by the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the reasons for this increase in complications are several but primarily involve the fact that the demand for cosmetic treatments has significantly exceeded the number of qualified professionals and providers that are adequately trained or certified to provide them. Reports of serious injuries and other unfavorable outcomes in Americans traveling abroad lured by lower priced cosmetic surgical treatments are another growing concern.

Because of the growing community impact and threats to patient safety of this situation, it would be important to review some of the most common related questions and concerns for patients considering cosmetic surgical and non-surgical treatment:

1) Why should I seek a board-certified plastic surgeon when considering a cosmetic surgical procedure or treatment?

To obtain board certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a physician must complete at least 6 years or more of specialty training after medical school, pass comprehensive oral and written examinations, complete lifelong medical education and training including safety measures, and perform surgery in accredited, licensed surgical facilities. Be aware that advertising or promotion of board certification in ‘cosmetic surgery’ or similarly sounding boards that are. not recognized or accredited by the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the only governing body for physician specialties, and are not the same nor is the training comparable.

