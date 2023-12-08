Mistakes to Avoid After a Car Accident

(PhotoSpirit - stock.adobe.com)

Unfortunately, Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan see frequent car accidents that leave victims with physical, emotional, and financial scars. Hiring a local car accident attorney specializing in personal injury cases is critical to ensure fair compensation. They can help you recover medical expenses, lost wages, and property damage. Navigating the complex legal process without guidance can be challenging and may jeopardize your case. Therefore, working with an experienced car accident lawsuit attorney who knows how to avoid common mistakes that harm your chances of getting the settlement you need is crucial. If you have been in a car accident, feel free to contact our law firm for a free consultation. Furthermore, you must familiarize yourself with the mistakes that could cost you your car accident case. Knowing what to do after a car accident is the first step towards protecting yourself and your rights.

Lying

One of the most significant mistakes in a car accident lawsuit involves lying or withholding evidence. It is crucial to be honest and upfront with your lawyer about your case to guarantee accurate representation and minimize the impact of damaging information. Insurance companies employ trained professionals who can detect lies. If they uncover dishonesty, it can jeopardize your entire case. Always speak the truth and trust your lawyer to act in your best interests.

Admitting fault

Following a car accident, you might experience feelings of responsibility or guilt, even if the accident was not your fault. However, the insurance company can exploit such an unwise admission to undermine your case. Refraining from discussing or apologizing for the resultant car crash is crucial. While it is helpful to be truthful and honest about how the incident occurred, there is no need to delve into the issue of responsibility for the damages.

Surveillance

Insurance companies sometimes use surveillance to monitor the activities of car accident victims. They do this to catch you doing activities you claim are impossible due to your injuries. If an adjuster confronts you with evidence contradicting your claim, it can look terrible in court. Be honest about what you can and can’t do, and don’t be afraid to show your daily routines to your lawyer to help prepare your case.

Waiting too long to seek medical attention

If you’re involved in a car accident, remember that you have the right to refuse medical care or treatment if you choose to. However, emergency responders at the scene may note your refusal of medical attention in the records. They may also request that you sign a refusal form, which outlines the risks and consequences of rejecting medical care and signifies your understanding of those risks and consequences. It is important to keep in mind that delaying medical treatment can cause more harm to your body and may negatively impact your legal case. To ensure you receive the appropriate care and protect your legal rights, seeking prompt medical attention and documenting any changes in your condition is best.

Delaying seeking medical attention after a car accident can severely damage your lawsuit. Insurance companies and courts may argue that your injuries were not severe enough to require medical attention or were not even caused by the accident. Therefore, it is advisable to be evaluated by a doctor as soon as possible after a car accident.

Giving too much information to the insurance company

The insurance company will likely ask you to sign a release form to obtain your medical records. However, remember, you still have a right to privacy, and they are not entitled to your entire medical history. You should only provide the information that is necessary for your case. The same goes for any other information requested by the insurance adjuster. Please do not provide any unnecessary information that they can use to minimize your claims.

Do not talk about your case.

When you’re involved in a car accident, it’s crucial to know who to call after the incident. However, it’s equally important to know who not to talk to regarding your case. It’s essential to avoid discussing your car accident lawsuit with anyone, including the at-fault party’s insurance company, defense lawyers, or even jurors. Doing this can prevent the risk of saying something that can be used against you in court. If anyone wants to know more about your case, refer them to your lawyer. They can speak on your behalf and protect your legal rights.

Posting on social media

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, so it’s crucial to exercise caution when posting after a car accident. Posting anything that shows physical activities or enjoyment can be evidence against you. The safest course of action is to refrain from posting after your injury until your claim is resolved.

Insurance adjusters and defense attorneys actively search through social media and online presence to gather information that can be used against you. Even if your accounts are private, they can still find damaging information. Avoid posting on social media after the accident, and be mindful of future posts. Don’t provide any incriminating information.

Doctor’s appointments

If you misrepresent or exaggerate your injuries, it can severely harm your case. Insurance companies and courts may view you as dishonest, and it can cost you significant compensation. Being truthful about your injuries, medical treatments, and recovery process is important.

Always keep your scheduled doctor’s appointment and follow through with their advice. Not attending an appointment may signal that you are not taking your injuries seriously and can be used against you in court. Additionally, you should avoid discussing your case with your doctor and any other person besides your legal representation. It is important to show that you are actively working on your recovery.

Signing documents without consulting a lawyer

Many insurance companies try to settle with accident victims quickly. However, agreeing too soon can lead to unpaid medical bills, lawsuits from your health insurance company, and lost compensation. Therefore, to protect your best interests, it is crucial to consult with a car accident lawyer before signing any documents or accepting offers.

Before signing, make sure to consult with your car accident lawyer. The releases you are asked to sign may contain clauses that could harm your case in the long run. Always seek legal advice before signing anything related to your case. At Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault, we are here to address your questions and concerns.

