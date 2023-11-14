Stay Vigilant and Injury-Free this November

Sponsored - As the fall season sets in, November brings its own set of personal injury risks. Whether it’s a result of weather conditions or specific events, it’s always important to be mindful of these potential hazards. Plus, with the holidays just around the corner, it’s crucial to stay vigilant to ensure that any festive activities don’t lead to any personal injury accidents. Understanding the various injuries during this month can help you stay protected and provide an injury-free November. So, take the time to educate yourself and others this November, and let’s ensure a safe and healthy holiday season for all.

1. Car Accidents

During the November month, there is a significant increase in car accidents that occur. The increase in accidents can be attributed to multiple factors, such as increased motorists on the road, harsh weather conditions, and other distractions. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), Thanksgiving is the deadliest holiday on the road, with an average of 400 yearly fatalities. Motorists need to be extra cautious on the road at this time.

In 2020 alone, the National Safety Council reported that nearly 2.4 million individuals were injured in the United States car accidents. Most of these accidents occur between October and January when holiday travel intensifies. Furthermore, with November’s limited daylight hours, accidents are likelier to happen during late afternoon or early evening low-light driving time.

2. Distracted Driving

Distractions are a leading cause of November car accidents. During the holiday season, activities like shopping, Thanksgiving dinner preparations, and holiday parties contribute to distracted driving, resulting in accidents and injuries. Distracted driving encompasses texting, eating, applying makeup, making video calls, recording videos, or adjusting the radio while behind the wheel. In fact, under Ohio’s recently enacted 2023 Distracted Driving Law, even holding your phone in your hand or placing it in your lap is illegal. (See. ORC 4511.204)

According to recent statistics, distracted driving accounts for roughly 25% of all car accidents in the United States. This alarming figure continues to rise. In November 2022 alone, there were over 500,000 accidents attributed to distracted driving, resulting in over 50,000 injuries and approximately 1,000 fatalities.

3. Drunk Driving

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), over 3,000 fatalities in 2021 resulted from drunk driving accidents. Although this number represents a decrease compared to previous years, it is a stark reminder of the perils associated with drunk driving. Notably, drunk driving-related fatalities in November alone saw a 17% increase compared to the rest of the year. The NHTSA reports that these incidents accounted for 29% of all alcohol-impaired driving accidents during that month.

Fatalities in crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers were predominantly higher during the weekend, with nighttime seeing over twice as many deaths as the daytime. These alarming statistics have prompted the declaration of December as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, emphasizing intensified efforts to combat drunk driving during the holiday season.

Advocating for your rights: Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault

The November holiday season is typically a joyous time filled with happiness and cheer as we celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and the start of the holiday season. However, it’s essential to remain mindful of the potential risks and dangers that can arise amidst the excitement. If, unfortunately, you experience an injury during this period, seeking the assistance of a qualified attorney is crucial to navigating the complex legal system and safeguarding your rights effectively. Therefore, embracing the season to the fullest while preparing for the unexpected is essential.

We understand that sustaining an injury during this time can be far from pleasant. Our dedicated team comprehends the physical and emotional strain these incidents can inflict on the victim and their loved ones. That is precisely why we are here – to offer unwavering support and expert guidance throughout the legal process.

You don’t have to endure this challenging situation alone. Our Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault team is committed to advocating for your rights and fighting for justice. Please do not hesitate to contact us directly at 419-843-6663 or to fill out our online contact form conveniently. We are here to support you every step of the way.