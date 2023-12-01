Half a Century & a Whole Lot of Heart

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Greater Toledo Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Greater Toledo Community Foundation, visit https://50yearsfortoledo.com.

In 2023, Greater Toledo Community Foundation’s yearlong celebration of its 50th anniversary — 50 Years of Funding Futures — produced numerous events staged for the community and the distribution of an additional $600,000 in funding to local nonprofit organizations. Celebrating this Golden anniversary with our community over the past year has been something truly special. It’s been heartwarming and life changing. Educational and encouraging. It’s been something we won’t soon forget.

From the kickoff concert that we sponsored featuring a performance of the Kat & Dave Show (the powerhouse duo of Katharine McPhee and David Foster) at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle in October 2022, to our Summer Concert Series, Soundtrack to Summer, we shared the gift of music with our community.

Our events included a next-generation event at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, called Local Tales and Cocktails, where we unveiled our GTCF history book. We celebrated with the Mud Hens and the Walleye and shared those experiences with our local nonprofits.

We gave a gift to the community, through the Metroparks Foundation, of the Rainforest Towers at the Glass City Metropark, and made sure that our youth had transportation throughout the summer with the TARTA Summer Blast Pass for free ridership. We walked the beautiful trails at the Black Swamp Conservancy and painted a community mural. We celebrated a day of STEAM education at Imagination Station and National Museum of the Great Lakes. We Rocked the Block with the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity in the Historic South district and helped beautify that neighborhood, which included repairing or replacing 30 roofs at no cost to homeowners. And, we ended the year by launching the Toledo Giving Tree and lighting the Anthony Wayne Trail gateway to downtown Toledo with stunning holiday lights.

We celebrated each month and followed our mission of building a better community.

As the area’s largest philanthropic institution, GTCF is a welcoming and inclusive organization that has ingrained itself in our community through five decades of dedicated service. Through that dedication, it has been entrusted to distribute more than $290 million in grants to Toledo-area nonprofits and beyond throughout its first 50 years. Today, the Foundation holds more than 950 funds and $435 million in assets — and counting.

Please take a look at this video to see how we celebrated: HERE

More information about these activities can be found at 50YearsForToledo.com.