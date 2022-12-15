Beating the holiday blues

(Vladimir Cosic | Impact Photography - stock.adobe)

During the holidays it’s easy to forget to take care of your mental health. Harbor’s Prevention Team wants you to be aware of holiday depression triggers, and help you with a few tips on how to beat those holiday blues. What are holiday depression triggers? Some holiday depression triggers include over-committing, financial worries, fatigue, unrealistic expectations, shorter days, and lack of sunlight which can cause seasonal depression. Holidays can bring the pressure of feeling like you must purchase the perfect gift, at times overspending. Triggers often lead to feelings of depression, anxiety, and at times, unhealthy behaviors.

Now, what can help combat the holiday blues? You may consider cutting back on commitments, and instead focus on what matters the most. Prioritize yourself and your goals for the holiday. That may include scheduling time to exercise, sleep, or book a self-care appointment that you’ve been wanting for a long time. Avoid binging on food and alcohol; good physical health contributes to good mental health. Considering your light exposure is important because it can boost the amount of Vitamin D in your body, leading to better sleep, concentration, and overall mood improvements. In the winter it’s a bit harder to get the amount of sun exposure needed, so let’s talk about how to do that. Go out for a morning walk, get stronger lamps for your home, and if you eat lunch indoors, sit closely to the windows. Even fifteen minutes of sunlight can help give you a boost!

Although holidays can bring additional stressors, sometimes the feelings of anxiety or depression linger. If you have tried these tips and the feelings of anxiety or depression haven’t passed, reach out for help. Everyone needs help sometimes. Harbor is here to help, offering both mental health and substance use treatment for children, adults, and families. Call Harbor today at 419-475-4449 and visit harbor.org for more information.