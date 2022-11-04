Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Harbor and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Harbor, visit https://www.harbor.org/.

Celebrate aging and all the benefits that come with it! Learning more about the aging process and how to make healthy lifestyle choices can help prevent high-risk behaviors. Let’s talk about mental health in older adults. Aging can have an impact on seniors’ mental health; staying involved and connected is important. Schools, places of worship, and other community centers often have senior volunteer opportunities available. Volunteering keeps the brain active, which can contribute to overall better mental health. Volunteering also expands social networks, helping seniors feel more connected.

Physical health and lifestyle choices are also important. Exercising or increasing the amount of exercise, improving diet, and reducing the amount of alcohol are all positive changes that can improve health. Are you a senior looking to learn more about the aging process?

Harbor’s FREE Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) Program is designed for adults 55 or older looking for an opportunity to learn how to stay healthy and meet new people. This educational program offers six lessons that cover a wide range of topics including stress management, depression, substance abuse, health and wellness, and medication use. Contact Harbor today at 419-214-3629 to learn more.