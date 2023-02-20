Exercise and Mental Health in Older Adults

Sponsored - While exercise helps reduce the risk of physical health issues, it also has many mental health benefits as well. As an older adult, it becomes increasingly important to have as much exercise as possible to help prevent a number of health problems.

One of the benefits of exercise is social engagement. Participating in activities such as a walking group, fitness class, or gardening club can reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation. Here are some examples of physical activity that will produce endorphins that help improve mood: brisk walking, swimming or water aerobics, cycling, yard work, household chores, yoga, and stretching. Find exercises that you enjoy; it can help improve your mood and reduce stress!

A number of older adults have concerns about independent living. Through exercise, improvements on strength and preventing illness can occur, assisting with the goal to maintain independence.

To learn more and celebrate the aging process, visit Harbor online and consider attending our FREE Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) classes: https://www.harbor.org/services/wellness-initiative-for-senior-education