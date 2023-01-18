New Year’s Resolutions For Older Adults

Sponsored - At the beginning of a new year, resolutions are discussed and often forgotten. This is true with adults of all ages. Let’s talk specifically about older adults and resolutions that can change the year ahead, both physically and mentally.

ACTIVITY: Moving your muscles will activate your body and mind. Everyone has a different level of mobility; here are a few ideas even if you are less mobile. Sitting up straight and stretching, doing household chores, and walking can improve your balance, mood, and overall health. Setting specific goals will help increase the rate of success. Rather than saying “exercise daily”, try saying “ten minutes of exercise daily.”

NUTURE YOUR RELATIONSHIPS: Calling a loved one, sending an email, or even writing a letter keeps you connected to the relationships that matter. It can prevent loneliness and it also gives you a chance to receive companionship. A few minutes each day can boost your happiness and reduce stress. Setting a specific amount of time each day for these activities, just as you do with exercise can play a significant role in your overall health.

CONNECT WITH RESOURCES: There are times when extra help is needed. Resources are available. 988 is a national number you can call if you are in crisis and seeking emotional support. Harbor is also here to help. Call Harbor today at 419-475-4449 to set up your appointment. If you are 55+ looking to learn more about making healthy lifestyle choices, visit us online to learn about our FREE Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) program.

