Senior Depression: Signs, Risks, and Prevention

Sponsored - Everyone experiences stress and sadness at moments in their life.

Harbor wants you to know if you’re a senior experiencing feelings of depression we are here to help. According to the CDC approximately 7 million adults over the age of 65 experience feelings of depression each year. The signs and symptoms of depression vary from person to person so it’s important to look for changes in your mood as well as the length of time that those feelings last.

When feelings of depression last more than a couple weeks it is time to talk with your doctor. Depression is serious and can be treated. For most people depression does get better with treatment. Some of the signs of depression include feelings of sadness, feelings of hopelessness, loss of interest in your favorite activities, memory loss, sleep disorders, and major appetite changes.

Seniors often ask if there are things they can do to prevent feelings of depression. There are a number of things that can help reduce the risk of depression. A healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition and staying active are all positive choices that can help. Exercising, enjoying your favorite meal with family, and getting the right amount of sleep can benefit your mental wellness.

Staying physically active by going for a walk or even dancing is a great way to maintain a healthy mind and body. Connecting with friends and family by grabbing a cup of coffee together or sharing a meal can also help seniors feel less isolated. In turn these are all things that can help with overall emotional wellness. Everyone needs to feel socially connected to thrive. Participating in the activities you enjoy the most is a great way to feel connected.

Taking care of yourself is important. Finding ways to stay positive and keep your spirits up will help you maintain your well-being. Sometimes that can be taking a few minutes to sit still and breathe or taking an extra-long refreshing shower or luxurious bath.

If there is ever a time that your feelings are so overwhelming that you have thoughts of harming yourself, reach out to someone who can help immediately. Do not isolate yourself. Call a friend, family member, or 911 for immediate help. Do not ignore warning signs. You can also call the crisis care help line in Lucas County at 419-904-2273 (CARE).

If you are an individual who needs a little extra help, Harbor is here. Visit harbor.org for information on services or call Harbor today at 419-475-4449.