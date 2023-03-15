4 Tips to Refresh Your Space For Spring

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Heritage House Furniture and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Heritage House Furniture, visit https://hhfurniture.com.

Spring is a time of growth and development. Here are our 4 favorite design tips on how to easily refresh your space for Spring.

Sprinkle in bright colors - Spring is a time of rebirth and renewal in the outdoors, so try having your interior mimic this. While those dark colors felt right in the winter, it’s time to swap them for pastels or even bold neons. Change out an area rug. Add bold throw pillows. Mix and match patterns.

Tried & True - If bold and bright is not your thing, neutrals are still a dependable choice to open a space creating a canvas for feature pieces of décor.

Go Green - Decorate with flowers and plants. Purchase your plants from a local garden center. Liven up your Bathroom with high humidity plants. Brighten up dark corners with low-light plants. Create contrast with plants of all sizes. Make a statement with an oversized plant.

Back to the basics - Natural light is the the most powerful light you can bring into your the home. It brings warmth and vitamin D, helping to make rooms comfortable and cozy. Updating your window treatments to allow for more natural light will help freshen any indoor space.

Custom-made drapery can make a stunning visual statement in almost any space, and you can rely on Heritage House for dependable service and unbeatable quality. With a combined 60 years of experience the possibilities with our design team are endless. If you’re concerned about interior light, different window treatments can help you manage excessive natural light or make the most of minimal available light.

