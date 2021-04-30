Ensure kindergarten readiness through reading!

Sponsored - https://www.toledolibrary.org/

Parents and caregivers can foster the love of reading by reading to their babies from the start. Studies show that when children enjoy reading and being read to, they tend to perform better in school.

The best way to develop a love of reading is to do it often, and most importantly, have fun with it! There is no wrong way to read a book. Babies often “read” by chewing on a book, toddlers love exploring the pictures, and pre-schoolers enjoy “reading” (pretend reading) to you!

Like singing, children are exposed to many new words with each page they turn and remember—the more words children hear before entering kindergarten, the better readers they become. You can also show your children that reading is important by having your child see you read!

To learn more about the benefits of reading, contact the Ready to Read team at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library at readytoread@toledolibrary.org to schedule a 30-minute virtual or telephone early literacy training.