Read every day with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library

Sponsored - Whether it is for enrichment or enjoyment, reading or listening to a book every day provides an assortment of benefits that contribute to your overall well-being.

Reading is fun—and there is plenty of fun to be found at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library this summer! Stroll along the Library’s 19 StoryWalks® or go on a geocache adventure. Enjoy any number of outdoor programs, including yoga, hip hop dance, and mindfulness classes. Live music returns to the Library with its free Brown Bag Concert Series at locations throughout Lucas County. Discover even more outdoor fun at toledolibrary.org/summer.

Reading improves brain function.

A person who reads every day gets better at it over time. It can even improve memory and critical thinking skills and has been linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Reading reduces stress.

Modern life is stressful and reading may reduce stress more than walking, listening to music, or playing games.

Reading can improve your state of mind.

People who frequently read tend to be more empathetic and have higher self-esteem. When we read about other people, it introduces the idea that people are human and expands our horizons.

Reading improves overall wellness.

Spending 30 minutes a day reading a good book does a body good (and burns calories - who knew?) People who read daily may live longer. And reading before bed can help improve sleep.

Reading aloud to children has a lasting impact.

Reading aloud to children from day one is incredibly important and can have a lasting impact on a child’s life. Making reading part of a daily routine helps children to cultivate good reading habits, higher vocabularies, and a love of reading.

Reading every day can also win you prizes when you participate in the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s Summer Read program. Just read or listen to any book for about 20 minutes a day for a total of 30 days before Aug. 7, 2021, then log your reading accomplishments digitally using the Beanstack Tracker app or on a reading folder, which you can download from the Library website or pick up at any Library location.

Readers can redeem a variety of rewards, including a Summer Reader yard sign, a free book for kids and teens, and a Find Your Happy mug for adults (while supplies last.) Everyone who completes the program and enters virtual tickets in the random drawing is eligible for Summer Read grand prizes.

Summer Read is free and open to all ages. Learn more at toledolibrary.org/summerread.