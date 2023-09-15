Making a Positive Impact on Mental Health

Sponsored - Everyone deserves access to mental health treatment, no matter what their income or insurance status. At the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County (MHRSB), we’re working every day to make sure that everyone has access to the care they need.

If you or someone you know is struggling, like so many of us are right now, please reach out for help. Do not let the stigma or shame surrounding mental health and addiction stop you from getting the help you or your loved one may need.

It takes strength to reach out for support.

Visit our site to learn more and start your recovery journey today.

Need to talk? Call the Lucas County Emotional Support Line at 419-442-0580.