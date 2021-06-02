Marijuana edibles: Keep them labeled and locked up

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Monroe County Health Department and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Monroe County Health Department, visit www.healthymonroecounty.com.

Parents know the importance of keeping their kids drug-free, which includes closely guarding the contents of the medicine cabinet.

With the growing availability of medical and recreational marijuana, the Monroe County Health Department reminds parents to be even more vigilant, especially in regards to marijuana edibles.

Marijuana edibles are generally in the form of sweets, such as baked goods and candy, making them especially appealing to children. Younger children are at an even greater risk, as they may not know the “candy” isn’t safe. All drugs, including marijuana edibles, should be hidden and locked away from children and teens.

As marijuana legalization grows, resources are available to help parents understand its effects on the adolescent brain and learn how to prevent drug use through open conversation.