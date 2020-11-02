Empowering Women Through Jewelry

Sponsored - Jewelry tells a story. Jewelry is not just another pretty frivolous thing. Jewelry has power. The type of women who buy jewelry for themselves are usually those who have business confidence, financial independence and self esteem. They want to make a personal, professional and even a sentimental statement.

Michou has been turning inspiration into art for over 35 years. Calling its jewelry “Art to Wear”, Michou has created a distinctive collection that speaks to women all over the world. Michou creator Michele Sonner instinctively uses her knowledge of stones and jewelry designs to speak to women.

The phenomenon of a woman experiencing an instant connection to a particular piece of jewelry is described by Michele as her piece finding its forever owner. She loves empowering women to connect with and purchase their own jewelry. “I create collections that women can connect with and embrace. Each piece is ageless, filled with heart so that it becomes part of the woman who wears it.”

To learn more about this unique jewelry and it’s creator, join Northwood Jewelers for an invitation only “Meet the Designer” virtual event. November 17th at 5pm.

Click here to register with your e-mail address. Zoom invite will be sent with exclusive offer for Michou Jewelry.

https://northwoodjeweler.com/