Apply for the Jon Peterson Special Needs Scholarship Program through St. John’s Jesuit High School and Academy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. John’s Jesuit High School & Academy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. John’s Jesuit High School & Academy, visit https://sjjtoledo.org.

In the state of Ohio the Jon Peterson Special Needs (JPSN) Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who are eligible to attend kindergarten through 12th grade and have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) from their district of residence. Named for the late Representative Peterson, a champion in the Ohio State House of Representatives for the needs of and opportunities for people with disabilities, the JPSN scholarship may range from $8,941 to $30,000 based on the student’s identified primary disability condition. Students must be enrolled in the scholarship program for the entire program year to receive the full scholarship amount.

St. John’s Jesuit High School and Academy is a JPSN Scholarship Provider for young men in grades six through twelve. Once a student has been accepted to St. John’s High School or Academy a parent can apply for the scholarship. Acceptance is based on the school’s resources and ability to serve the needs of each child. To begin the application process, the student must have a current IEP from the district of residence that is finalized and agreed upon by all parties, including the parent.

As a JPSN provider, St. John’s will assist the parent in the scholarship application process. The Jon Peterson Scholarship Program allows a parent a choice to provide their child with a private school education and serve their individual needs as identified on the IEP. St. John’s has three certified Intervention Specialists who can provide specially designed instruction to students with IEPs. Students who have identified disabilities are also served through Minor Adjustment Plans specifically addressing individual accommodations in the classroom. St. John’s works with local public-school districts to ensure that student needs are identified and met as they attend.

St. John’s also serves all students through their A+ Learning Center employing adult tutors throughout the school day and after school. Tutors provide one-on-one and small group instruction within the school day for any student attending St. John’s.

For more information about the resources St. John’s provides to students who qualify for the Jon Peterson Scholarship, or about the A+ Learning Center, contact Director of Learning Support Services Joni Corbett through the Office of Admissions at (419) 720-0797 or jcorbett@sjjtitans.org.