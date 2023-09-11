FAFSA changes will have major impact on class of 2024

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Johns and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Johns, visit https://sjjtoledo.org

Navigating financial aid for college is complicated and can be very overwhelming for families. The 2020 Cares ACT was meant to provide access to many more students by simplifying the Free FAFSA. Some critiques will argue that in fact the new FAFSA has done just the opposite. Yes, it has been reduced to 36 questions from the original 108, but the terminology has changed as have the guidelines for aid. The biggest worry is the timing of the 2024-2025 FAFSA, which has been pushed back three months from October 1 to the end of December. This timing alone will have a profound effect on the college process this year. College and school counselors are encouraging students to apply earlier than usual, so the universities can prioritize financial aid later in the admission cycle. The later start in December will cut the time families have to submit FAFSA.

The FAFSA formulas emphasize wealth instead of cash flow. If parents are divorced or separated, the parent who provided the most financial support in the last calendar year will not complete the FAFSA. In addition, the number of students a family has enrolled in college will no longer factor into the FAFSA calculation. The net worth of a family farm or small business will now be required as part of the application.

The Office of College and Career Counseling at St. John’s Jesuit has been proactive in preparing high school families for the 2023 college recruiting season. Preparations for the change in FAFSA began last year as Titans and their families were given a head start on their applications including a preview of the upcoming changes. Betsy Johnson, Director of Student Financial Aid and Scholarship, from the Bowling Green State University will be presenting to St. John’s Jesuit families on September 26, 2023, at 6:30pm in the McQuade Theater on the SJJ campus. Due to limited resources within the community, this information session is open to the public. Anyone who has a son or daughter entering college in 2024 is welcome to attend this free seminar.