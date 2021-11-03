Choosing a Medicare Plan? 5 Things You Should Know

Sponsored - Looking for a medicare plan? 5 things you should know

As Americans close in on 65, they have three options for Medicare plans, Traditional Medicare, Medicare plus Traditional coverage, Medicare Advantage. Selecting the right Medicare plan is not an easy process, and the wrong choice can end up costing you more to fix. Before selecting your Medicare plan keep in mind these five things about Medicare.

1. For people who can afford it or have bad health issues, the Supplemental plan is the best option.

The supplemental plan covers prescriptions and doctors visits, allowing you to go to any doctor or hospital that accepts Medicare without referrals. Although it can be expensive upfront, most people eventually have significant health needs and the Supplemental plan will provide the best coverage.

2. The Medicare Advantage plan is the best for seniors who have good health.

For patients with medical issues, Advantage plans can be financially risky. If a senior only needs their prescriptions and doesn’t require doctor’s visits the Advantage plan can be an affordable option, but if you require multiple doctor’s visits you are more likely to hit the spending cap.

3. You take a risk by having only Medicare.

When you do not have Supplemental coverage and you need to be in a hospital or facility for long-term care you can be faced with higher costs. Medicare only covers the first few days of a stay and after the coverage expires you pay per day out of pocket.

4. As you get older supplemental plans get more expensive.

Supplemental plans use attained age pricing. This means that for each year you have the plan your premium price automatically increases. To cover rising medical costs the plan will have some additional increases.

5. It is difficult to switch from Medicare to a Supplemental plan.

For the first 6 months that you are enrolled in Medicare Plan B, you are guaranteed the right to purchase supplemental insurance. After six months the company can deny you coverage or give you a higher cost based on your health conditions. After the window closes a supplemental plan will be impossible to attain or too high to afford.

Choosing a plan can be confusing and time-consuming. Stapleton Insurance specializes in helping you understand when and how to enroll in Medicare. Our consultants will answer your questions and clarify the Medicare options available for your individual needs. We will help you avoid common misconceptions and late penalties. Our clients are located in NW Ohio and Ohio, giving us a great feel for the insurance model. Call our office or visit our Medicare website to request a no-cost consultation.

