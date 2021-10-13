Charitable Giving Options this Holiday Season…What You Need to Know

Sponsored - There are a variety of ways for you to make donations to give back. Corporations and businesses are limited to gifts of cash, securities, closely-held stock, limited partnership interests and real estate. Individuals and families have even more options to consider. You can create your own fund to use to make donations to any number of charities, follow your passion!

Vehicles for Giving

A cash gift is tax deductible as provided under current law.

Donations of appreciated publicly-traded securities are accepted. This type of gift avoids capital gains tax and allows the maximum tax deduction for the full market value of the gift. The Foundation also accepts closely-held stock and limited partnership interests.

A bequest in your will is a simple way to leave a lasting legacy.

A life insurance policy can be changed to designate the Foundation as the owner and/or beneficiary of a policy. Retirement fund accounts are often one’s largest asset. You can give all or part of these assets to the Foundation, both during your lifetime and/or at your death.

Retirement fund accounts are often your largest asset. You can give all or part of these assets to the Foundation, both during your lifetime and/or at your death.

Real estate (land, primary residences, vacation homes, farm land, for example) can be donated to the Foundation and deducted at full fair market value, up to 30 percent of one’s adjusted gross income. The Foundation sells the real estate and the net proceeds capitalize a new fund or are added to an existing fund. Similarly, tangible personal property can be donated to the Foundation, which is also then sold.

Greater Toledo Community Foundation is honored to carry out the charitable interests and intentions of more than 900 individuals, families and organizations who have established both current and future funds with us. However, you don’t need a fund to support your community! It is important to understand that anyone can contribute to an endowed fund — it isn’t required that you establish your own fund with GTCF. Everyone can help us build a better community with a gift to support a cause.

GTCF has identified three community issues that need ongoing attention and support, and incorporated these as a focus in our strategic planning.

Those are:

Economic Opportunities

Education

Women and Girls

If you would like more information on the charitable giving options available through the Foundation, contact our staff for more information.

https://www.toledocf.org/donors/ways-to-give/