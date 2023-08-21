Fifty Years of Funding Futures

Joe Napoli, Fritz Byers, Keith Burwell and Dave Zenk at Glass City Metroparks’s Rain Tower Dedication. (Greater Toledo Community Foundation)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toledo Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toledo Community Foundation, visit https://50yearsfortoledo.com.

Greater Toledo Community Foundation (GTCF) is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. Each month throughout this year, the Foundation is awarding grants to local nonprofit organizations with amounts ranging from $50,000 to $400,000. GTCF has also been implementing a yearlong calendar of events and programs across our community.

The following events and awards have been made to date:

January | Celebrating the 577 Foundation Media Conference and Grant Award

February | TARTA Youth Summer Blast Pass, free ridership coupons for students

March | Unveiling of a Gift to the Community—Glass City RiverWalk Rain Tower Plaza Installation

April | Black Swamp Conservancy Wildflower Walk and Community Mural

May | Historic Tales and Cocktails Event for Next Gen at Toledo Public Library and Unveiling of the History of Greater Toledo Community Foundation

June | Sunday FUNDay, Mud Hens Game Celebrating Community Nonprofit Organizations

July | Soundtrack to Summer, GTCF Sponsored Concert SeriesThere are many more events on the horizon and many other nonprofit organizations that will be touched by GTCF’s celebration.

In August, GTCF is sponsoring a Rock the Block and Roofing Project with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Historic South Initiative. On September 9th, it is sponsoring a Day of STEAM with Free admission to Imagination Station and National Museum of the Great Lakes. The fall brings another Sunday FUNDay with the Walleye and Toledo’s Giving Tree Celebration.

More information about these activities can be found at 50YearsForToledo.com.

As the area’s largest philanthropic institution, GTCF is a welcoming and inclusive organization that has engrained itself in our community through five decades of dedicated service. Through that dedication, we’ve been entrusted to distribute more than $290 million in grants to Toledo-area nonprofits and beyond throughout our first 50 years. Today, our Foundation holds more than 950 funds and $435 million in assets — and counting.