Fifty Years of Funding Futures

Keith Burwell, President of Greater Toledo Community Foundation, announcing yearlong series of events at 2023 Kickoff Event at 577 Foundation.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toledo Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toledo Community Foundation, visit https://50yearsfortoledo.com

Greater Toledo Community Foundation (GTCF) is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. As the area’s largest philanthropic institution, GTCF is a welcoming and inclusive organization that has engrained itself in our community through five decades of dedicated service. Through that dedication, we’ve been entrusted to distribute more than $290 million in grants to Toledo-area nonprofits and beyond throughout our first 50 years. Today, our Foundation holds more than 900 funds and $435 million in assets — and counting.

Fifty years ago, we could never have imagined how many lives we would touch and change for the better. Today, we are humbled by the immense difference we’ve made, and we’re celebrating with a yearlong calendar of events and programs across our community. More information about these activities can be found at HERE

Also, in celebration of the 50th Anniversary, we are awarding—each month throughout this year—a grant to a local nonprofit organization with amounts ranging from $50,000 to $400,000. In addition to the many grants given by the Foundation to make the region a brighter place for all who these funds touch, the Foundation serves as a key community leader working with partners to address current and emerging challenges and issues. As a provider of philanthropic services to individuals, families, businesses, private foundations, and other nonprofit organizations, we strive to help donors make gifts to meet vital community needs.

For more information about Greater Toledo Community Foundation and our rich history go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsrfmqq0U-Y