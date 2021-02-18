The Toledo Community Foundation: Working For You

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toledo Community Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toledo Community Foundation, visit https://www.toledocf.org/

Greater Toledo Community Foundation is the community foundation serving the Toledo region, including northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan with a particular emphasis on the greater Toledo area. Since 1973, Greater Toledo Community Foundation has worked with individuals, families and businesses, assisting them in making effective choices that match their philanthropic interests and needs while creating a better community for generations to come.

Over the course of 2020, we learned to see our work and our communities in a different light. The pandemic upended many of our plans — as it did for so many in philanthropy and beyond — but we are taking the lessons of this historic year and applying them to our philanthropic efforts, grantmaking, professional development offerings and partnerships. Although 2020 was a bit out of the ordinary, here are a few highlights we’d love to share.

• We created the COVID-19 Response Fund and acted quickly to help local nonprofits as they assisted in responding to the spread of COVID-19 in the community and experienced financial challenges in doing so. That fund distributed more than $525,000 to 67 organizations in our community.

• We created a Community Resilience Fund, seeded with $200,000, to help nonprofits continue their missions as they navigate new ways to meet community needs in light of the COVID pandemic.

• We established a multi-year Equity & Access Initiative, led by some of this community’s most forward thinkers, to proactively address the concerns raised by communities that are disproportionately impacted by inequity and lack of access in the Greater Toledo area.

• We moved all of our Professional Development Workshops coordinated by The Center for Nonprofit Resources to online, making our programs accessible and available to a broader audience, and offered them at no cost.• We boosted the overall economic output and stimulated gainful employment in northwest Ohio with our grantmaking activities, as stated in an Economic Impact Report published by The University of Toledo, Department of Economics. You can read the executive summary and full report here.

