50 Years of Funding Futures...Continues

Greater Toledo Community Foundation’s yearlong celebration of its 50th anniversary — 50 Years of Funding Futures—has produced numerous events staged for the community and many additional grants distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

In August, GTCF sponsored a Rock the Block and Roofing Project with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Historic South Initiative. During August and September, an estimated 30-35 roofs were being replaced—at no cost to homeowners—in Toledo’s Old South End, as well as two in the Old West End neighborhood.

On Saturday, August 19th, the Rock the Block event took place at properties along South Avenue between Broadway and Sumner Street and included work at the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center and Ashley Park. Volunteers gathered to complete projects like cleaning up parks, brush trimming, planting flowers and light exterior repair projects.

After Rock the Block, the entire community was invited to celebrate at Golden Rule Park for a FREE party that included food, fun and resources for the family.

On September 9th, more than 3,000 people attended the Day of STEAM, called Full STEAM Ahead. Imagination Station and National Museum of the Great Lakes offered free admission that day. National Museum of the Great Lakes activities included a STEAM-based Scavenger Hunt and Recycled Regatta. At Imagination Station, activities included opportunities to create from repurposed materials and glass crusher demonstrations. Full STEAM Ahead was made possible through the generosity of Greater Toledo Community Foundation.

More information about these activities can be found at 50YearsForToledo.com.

As the area’s largest philanthropic institution, GTCF is a welcoming and inclusive organization that has ingrained itself in our community through five decades of dedicated service. Through that dedication, it has been entrusted to distribute more than $290 million in grants to Toledo-area nonprofits and beyond throughout its first 50 years. Today, the Foundation holds more than 950 funds and $435 million in assets — and counting.