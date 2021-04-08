Happy Pets are at Happy Tails

Sponsored - At the end of February, a good Samaritan brought Nick and Joel to the Toledo Humane Society after discovering that a neighbor’s dog had killed their mother. At only four months old and barely weighing a pound, these sweet little guys were hungry and need of immediate care. Thanks to our orphaned kitten nursery and our amazing foster program, Nick and Joel are continuing to grow big and strong until they are ready to be placed for adoption. Nick and Joel are just two of the hundreds of orphaned kittens we welcome to the shelter each year. Please consider supporting the THS Happy Tails Donation Drive with your physical or monetary donation. All monetary donations are being matched dollar-to-dollar up to $5,000.

Happy Tails Donation Drive is going on now through April 25th. Donate in person at Toledo Humane Society, 13abc, Grogan’s Towne or send a gift through their amazon wish list, more details here…https://toledohumane.org/events-and-programs/happy-tails-donation-drive.