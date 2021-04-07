Keep Tails Wagging With Toledo Humane Society’s Happy Tails Donation Drive

Sponsored - https://toledohumane.org/

Clover and Clancy are just two of the hundreds of puppies that arrive at the Toledo Humane Society each year.

Their mother was 1 of 30 pets rescued from a hording situation in January and after just two days in our care their mother gave birth to them along with their two siblings.

Thanks to our generous supporters, we are able to provide a second chance at life for thousands of animals.

Proper veterinary care, full bellies, and loving families is what all pets deserve. Please consider supporting the THS Happy Tails Donation Drive with your physical or monetary donation.

All monetary donations are being matched dollar-to-dollar up to $5,000. “Happy Tails Donation Drive is going on now through April 25th. Donate in person at Toledo Humane Society, 13abc, Grogan’s Towne or send a gift through their Amazon wish list, more details here…https://toledohumane.org/events-and-programs/happy-tails-donation-drive