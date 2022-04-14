Meet Orphaned & Abandoned Kitten, Spruce

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toledo Humane Society and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toledo Humane Society, visit https://toledohumane.org/events-and-programs/curbside-kitten-shower

Like so many kittens this time of year, Spruce was found by a good Samaritan and brought to our Orphaned Kitten Nursery here at the Toledo Humane Society. Alone, cold, and drastically underweight, little Spruce relied on the love and care of our staff to survive. Bottle fed every two hours, keeping her body temperature regulated, and making sure she was gaining weight became top priority. Spruce has now been in our foster program for a couple of weeks and is thriving. She is just one of hundreds of orphaned kittens that the Toledo Humane Society will care for this year. None of this is possible without the resources and support of our wonderful community. Help us help them grow big and strong this kitten season.

Young kittens require more care and specialized items to help them grow into the happiest, healthiest kittens they can be! Stop by the Toledo Humane Society all week long to participate in our Kitten Shower Donation Drive, starting Sunday, April 24th through Sunday, May 1st. Your kind gifts for our kittens help us stock our on-site Orphaned Kitten Nursery. Your generosity plays such a massive role in helping us save lives!

End the week with, celebrating our little bundles of joys, with our Kitten Carnival on Sunday, May 1st from noon-2:30 PM where we’ll have fun, games, tours, food for purchase from Cruising Cuisine, and lots of information to share on how your kindness helps us with our busiest season of the year!

Click here to check out our kitten wish list and top most needed items.