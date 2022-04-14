A Mother’s (or two’s) Love

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toledo Humane Society and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toledo Humane Society, visit https://toledohumane.org/.

On a Tuesday, this April, our Volunteer Coordinator received a frantic call from someone who had just found a cat that had been hit by a car. After gathering some information, one of our cruelty officers who was nearby at the time picked up the injured cat and brought her back to THS. Upon examination, it was determined Maeve had a broken leg and several large wounds on her abdomen. To top it off, this sweet kitty was heavily pregnant.

Our veterinary team got to work - a splint was placed on her broken leg and a few of mother Maeve’s wounds had been found to have entered her abdominal cavity. A C-section had to be performed, our team unsure of what condition they might find the kittens or what choices they might be faced with.

Our extraordinary team removed 5 beautiful kittens that were close to full term. They had to be resuscitated, but were alive and healthy, despite the circumstances. Maeve received the care she ever so needed. She still has plenty of healing to do, and with as many sutures in her abdomen and as much pain as she is in, it was determined that her babies would not be able to feed on her.

Meanwhile, Turtle is a mother cat that was surrendered with her two babies when their owner could no longer care for them. With her babies being a little bit older and in need of specialized help, they were sent to a foster that is providing expert care. That left Turtle as an empty nester with a milk supply at the ready. After a slow and cautious introduction, it was found that Turtle was eager to welcome five new little ones. Today, you will find all five newborns with big, round bellies full of milk and being showered in affection by a mother that is not theirs by blood but by love.

It is thanks to the Toledo Community that we are able to save lives and give every animal the chance that they deserve. We couldn’t do it without your support and every little bit makes a difference. This kitten season, we are in desperate need of fosters (most specifically those that can foster bottle babies, large litters, and mothers with kittens), supplies, and monetary donations to help us grow our kitten nursery.

Young kittens require more care and specialized items to help them grow into the happiest, healthiest kittens they can be! Stop by the Toledo Humane Society all week long to participate in our Kitten Shower Donation Drive, starting Sunday, April 24th through Sunday, May 1st. Your kind gifts for our kittens help us stock our on-site Orphaned Kitten Nursery. Your generosity plays such a massive role in helping us save lives! Find out how you can help HERE.