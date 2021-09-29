Help your business succeed with resources from the Toledo Library

The economic effects of COVID-19 have been especially challenging for the region’s small business community. Whether you already have a business, or you see an unmet need and want to start a business, the Toledo Library has the expertise and tools to help.

Small business and nonprofit help sessions.

Each month, the Toledo Library will host Small Business and Nonprofit Help Sessions at various Library branches. Schedule an appointment to receive individualized assistance with business plans, industry research, nonprofit grants, donor research, and much more from a team of librarians that specialize in business and nonprofit development. Thirty-minute appointments are available from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoons at different Library locations throughout Lucas County. Schedule an appointment today at toledolibrary.org/business.

Schedule:

Mott: First Tuesday

Oregon: First Tuesday

King Road: Second Tuesday

Maumee: Second Tuesday

Heatherdowns: Third Tuesday

Sanger: Fourth Tuesday

Want to start a business?

Learn about the business you are interested in, define your overall goals, and create a business plan with help from the Toledo Library.

Library Resources for small business booklet.

Download the TLCPL booklet at toledolibrary.org/business and have instant access to resources that will help begin your new business venture.

Stay up to date.

TLCPL has dozens of great business research tools and materials that you can access for free with your Library card. Need help getting started? Visit toledolibrary.org/business or call 419.259.5244.