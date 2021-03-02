Talking to your child gets them ready to read!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toledo Library and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toledo Library, visit https://www.toledolibrary.org

Getting your child ready to read is as easy as talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing. The Library is here to help you incorporate these five early literacy practices into your daily routine with your birth-preschool age child.

This month we will focus on the early literacy practice of talking. Did you know that talking is one of the very best things parents and caregivers can do to help children prepare for future reading success? Technology is rapidly changing the way we interact with one another. While there are many positive ways technology can enhance early literacy at home (more on this in a later article!), studies have shown that the lack of human conversation with our babies, toddlers, and preschoolers hinders language development in these early years. The more words children hear before they enter kindergarten, the better readers they will become!

Look for chances to chat each day during morning and evening routines, mealtimes, while in the car, and while taking a walk. Help your child learn new words by repeating back some of what they say and adding new vocabulary.

Child: I see a bird!

Adult: You do see a bird! That red bird is a cardinal. What do you think the cardinal is doing?

Child: Eating?

Adult: That’s right. The cardinal is eating seeds.

Here’s something to talk about! Watch a virtual story time from the Library with our children’s librarians at toledolibrary.org/virtualstorytime. Books are also wonderful conversation starters. Visit or call any Library location for help selecting books that encourage talking.

To learn more about all the ways that talking can benefit children birth-preschool, as well as more information about early literacy tips, tools, and tricks, please contact the Ready to Read team, at 419.259.5253 or readytoread@toledolibrary.org, for a 30-minute early literacy training.