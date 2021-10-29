Enjoy the Fall Weather with the Toledo Library StoryWalk Challenge!

Sponsored - Here’s a great way to build a love of reading, enjoy some great fall weather, and earn free gloves or mittens for chillier days ahead – participate in the Toledo Lucas County Public Library StoryWalk® Challenge. There are StoryWalks at all 19 Library locations where you stroll along a pathway and follow signs to the next page in the story. There is a different story at each location with bright pictures and suggestions for hopping, skipping, and exploring to make reading fun for young readers of all skill levels.

It’s easy!

Pick up a tracker card at any Library location or download at toledolibrary.org/storywalk

Visit 5 Library StoryWalks and check your visits.

Bring the card to any location by Dec. 30 for a prize. Gloves for big kids and adults, mittens for little ones. (While supplies last.)

The Library StoryWalk® installation was made possible in part with support from the Library Legacy Foundation and a Family Engagement Grant from the Toledo Community Foundation.

Talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing with children every day is essential for growing strong readers and successful students. The Library makes it easy with StoryWalks, Storytimes, learning kits, and more. Visit toledolibrary.org/prek12 for more ideas and resources.