Explore Your Family History with the Toledo Library

Sponsored - While you are seeing family during the holidays, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library can help you make real connections by working on your family tree. Whether you are just beginning to explore your family history or can’t quite solve a family mystery, the Local History and Genealogy Department is here to help.

“With relatives gathering, it’s a great opportunity for people to share stories of their childhoods, remembrance of their parents and grandparents, and any family stories that can be passed down to the younger generation, said Jill Clever, manager of the Local History and Genealogy Department. “This is especially important to do before it is too late, and those stories are lost forever.”

Pick up a Family Tree Workbook at the Local History and Genealogy Department at Main Library or download a copy at toledolibrary.org/localhistory. Get started with these steps:

Step 1 – Interviews: Talk with family members and use the questions to guide your conversation. Record the answers as you go.

Step 2 – Pedigree Chart: Begin filling out the chart with the information collected. Be sure to include as many dates as possible for births, marriages, and deaths. If you do not have exact dates, pencil in the approximate dates.

Step 3 – Documentation: Begin collecting copies of death and birth certificates and marriage licenses based on the state and county in which the record was created. The Library can help!

Step 4 – Deep Dive: Visit the Local History and Genealogy Department at Main Library to start a deeper dive. TLCPL can connect you with books and research materials that will help your family history come alive.

Over the past few decades, genealogical research has been revolutionized with the help of electronic databases, DNA analysis, and access to historical documents and archives. The holidays present the perfect opportunity to dig deeper into your family roots.

For more information, visit the Local History and Genealogy Department at Main Library or call 419.259.5233.