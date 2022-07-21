Head Back to School with Help from the Toledo Library

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toledo Lucas County Public Library and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toledo Lucas County Public Library, visit https://www.toledolibrary.org/.

A new school year is here, and the Toledo Library has everything students and educators alike need to start the year off right!

TutorSmart – Students 1st through 8th grade can get free in-person, after-school tutoring in reading and math at all 20 locations. Over the summer, students who took part in TutorSmart saw months of growth in these subjects after just two weeks of tutoring. The program runs Monday through Thursday for one hour each day.

Book Kits and Bundles – Book kits allow educators to get multiple copies of the same book for their classroom to read. Educators can reserve up to 25 copies of a title for nine weeks. You can also get a personalized set of books based on age, reading level, or topic for at-home or the classroom with a book bundle. For example, if your classroom is learning about planets and stars, go out of this world with an assortment of space books.

Class Visits – Shake up your lesson plan with a visit from us virtually or in-person. Our visits are personalized to your students’ needs. Whether you have young readers or are getting ready for the third grade reading guarantee, we can help any reader grow their skills and become more confident when they pick up a book.

Library Cards – Your key to it all! A Library card gives you and your students the opportunity to explore so many resources. From books and audiobooks, to homework resources, and enriching programs, we are your go-to place for back to school support with cards for your entire class.

Make this school year the best one yet. Your new favorite resources are just one click or call away! Visit toledolibrary.org/prek12 or call 419-259-5200 to get started.