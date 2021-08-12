Make the Most of Your Summer with the Toledo Library

(ra-photos | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sponsored - The days are getting shorter. School is starting back up soon. Pumpkins, apple cider, and corn mazes are right around the corner. Before the cool, crisp fall air arrives, squeeze a bit more fun out of your summer with help from the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

Go on a geocache adventure.

Millions of geocaches are hidden around the world—including at all Toledo Library locations! Begin your Library geocache adventure by creating an account with the Geochaching® app, then start exploring the outdoors at the Library.

Take a stroll along a StoryWalk.®

Enjoy reading and fun as you wander along a pathway, following signs to the next page in the story. Found at 19 locations, each StoryWalk® provides a new way to experience the grounds and gardens of various Toledo Library locales.

Build your backyard oasis.

Whether large or small, make the most of the outdoor space around your home using resources available from the Library. From landscape design and container gardens to do-it-yourself home improvement projects, the Library offers books to help you create an outdoor retreat of your own.

Satisfy your tastebuds.

Planning a picnic or a backyard barbeque but uncertain about the menu? Be the consummate host with an assist from the Toledo Library. Master the craft of grilling or become a cocktail connoisseur with books from the Library as your guide.

Make your summer campfires memorable.

Nothing beats a fireside hang with family and friends, especially when storytelling is involved. Visit your nearest Library location before your campfire to find funny, silly, and scary stories to share.

Create a summer soundtrack.

However you spend the waning days of summer, create the perfect playlist for your remaining sunny season activities using Freegal Music, a free music service from the Toledo Library with thousands of albums and unlimited streaming.

To make the most of your summer with the Toledo Library, all you need to get started is your Library card. Don’t have a card? Register online at toledolibrary.org/card and get nearly instant access to all of the Library’s materials.