Outdoor Games, Concerts, Activities and More Summer Fun at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library

Live music returns to the Library’s outdoor spaces in July with the Brown Bag Concert series. These free, family-friendly lunchtime concerts take place at Library locations throughout Lucas County. Bring a lunch and a chair or blanket, then sit back, relax, and enjoy the music. Visit toledolibrary.org/summer for the performance schedule.

Summer Read is in full swing! To participate, readers need to read or listen to a book about 20 minutes per day for 30 days before Aug. 7 and track their progress on a reading folder—available at all Library locations and as a downloadable PDF on the Library website—or digitally using the Beanstack Tracker app to redeem rewards and for a chance to win prizes.

Thanks to the generosity of The Library Legacy Foundation, readers can redeem a variety of rewards, including a Summer Reader yard sign, a free book for kids and teens, and a Find Your Happy mug for adults (while supplies last.) Everyone who completes the program and enters virtual tickets in the random drawing is eligible for Summer Read grand prizes.

Summer Read is free and open to all ages and is sponsored by Buckeye Broadband, The Blade, Friends of the Library, Directions Credit Union, and The Library Legacy Foundation.

In addition to Summer Read, the Library is also providing free Activities to Go kits, learning packs, reading toolkits, and outdoor games for onsite use at Library locations. Visitors are invited to enjoy the Library’s various community gardens, I Spy windows, sidewalk activity courses, and StoryWalk® at 19 locations.

Don’t forget, TARTA is free this summer with many Library stops!

Details and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Toledo Library website at toledolibrary.org/summer.