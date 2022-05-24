Spend Summer with The Toledo Library!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toledo Lucas County Public Library and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toledo Lucas County Public Library, visit toledolibrary.org/summer.

The Library is the place to be this summer. With a wide array of events and activities, there is something for everyone! Make the most of your summer with us.

· Summer Read:

As the calendar flips to June, it is time for Summer Read! Simply read 30 days between June 6 and August 1. Grab your sign-up prize and then complete the challenge to be entered into grand prize drawings for Nintendo Switch Lites, Kindles, Cricuts, Fitbit trackers, gift cards to local businesses, and more. Get a sticker for your reading tracker for every 6 days of reading. You can also track your reading digitally with the Beanstack Tracker App.

· Brown Bag Concerts:

Bring your lunch and a chair or blanket and enjoy great music on Wednesdays in June and July from 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. Main Library north lawn will set the stage for blues, rock, jazz, R&B, pop, and other music genres.

June 01: The Good, the Bad and The Blues – Blues and rock

June 08: The Katch – A mix of pop, jazz, dance, blues, and rock

June 15: Cake Walkin’ Jazz Band – Jazz

June 22: Laurie Swyers and New Moon – Folk and blues

June 29: Lady K and Intuition – Motown, oldies, and soft rock

July 06: Glass City Steel – Steel drums

July 13: Los Aztecas – Tejano and Latino

July 20: Nikki D and the Browns – Gospel and steel guitar

July 27: Fu5ion – R&B, hip hop, and rock

In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will be held in the Atrium inside the Library.

· Outdoor Fun:

Play outdoors at the Library with great activities like corn hole, four square, giant Connect 4, ring toss, tic tac toe, lawn Jenga and more! For on-site use at any Library location.

· StoryWalks:

Hop, skip, and jump your way through read-aloud books at the Library’s outdoor StoryWalks that show each page in oversized signs. Each location has a different story and they change monthly.

Plus, youth and adult programs are happening all the time! View the full calendar at toledolibrary.org/summer and sort by age, location, or program type.

Visit toledolibrary.org/summer