Summer Fun on a Budget

Sponsored - Who doesn’t like free stuff and things to do? The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has a variety of activities and ideas to take your summer to a whole new level while keeping your hard-earned money in your pocket.

Outdoor activities – Each Library location has outdoor games you can play when you visit. Friendly competition awaits you with our giant Connect 4, corn hole, outdoor bowling, ring toss, tic tac toe, and more! Grab your family and friends and come play.

Programs – Our calendar is filled with programs for all ages. StoryTimes are interactive and fun for the whole family. Come to an ice cream social or catch a movie. Teens can get their gaming on at our Lemonade Lounge, Nintendo Gamers’ Guild, and teen cafes and hangouts. Adults we didn’t forget about you! Make bath bombs and sugar scrubs for a relaxing bath or personalize a mug to make your morning coffee special. This just scratches the surface. A complete program list is at toledolibrary.org under the programs tab.

Movie night at home – Movie theaters can get pricey before you even think about getting popcorn. The Library has free movies you can check out or stream. No WiFi? No problem! Check out a mobile hotspot for all your digital needs.

E-Everything – Take us with you! The Library can go wherever summer takes you. We have free eBooks, eMagazines, music, and audiobooks that can all be in the palm of your hand. Instantly download, stream, read, or listen to your favorite titles. Of course, physical books are always here for that classic feel of turning the page.

Summer Read – Join the more than 7,000 people who are partaking in Summer Read. This year you don’t have to wait until the end to earn prizes. Kids get a free book and adults get a free tote bag when you sign up. Fill up your reading tracker and be entered to win grand prizes like Nintendo Switch Lites, Kindles, Cricits, Fitbits, and local gift cards.

Whatever your age or interest, the Library can help you make the most of your summer! Did we mention it’s all free? Visit toledolibrary.org to start your summer fun on a budget.