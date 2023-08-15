Chlorine is for the pool...not your drinking water!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Toledo Water Conditioning and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Toledo Water Conditioning, visit https://www.toledowater.com/

Whether you have municipally supplied tap water or use private well water, your water could contain contaminants that negatively impact your home & health.

A whole house water filter is a filtration system that treats water where the main water line enters your home, ensuring the water that flows from every faucet, every showerhead, and even in your washing machine, is clean and filtered.

Benefits of a whole house water filter:

BETTER HAIR, SKIN, CLOTHES & DISHES

Drinking contaminated water is bad for your health, so why would you want to bathe in it?

SAFER DRINKING WATER

Installing a water filtration system ensures that you’re drinking and using clean water, and pure water means healthier and better-tasting water.

LESSER MAINTENANCE OF HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES

Having filtered water flowing through your pipes can help your plumbing system last longer, reducing the costs that can accrue from plumbing and appliance repairs.

IT SAVES YOU MONEY & IT’S BETTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT. WIN WIN!

Installing a home filtration system will give you clean, better tasting water without affecting the environment.

Wonder what it’s like to have dishes with no spots, soft & silky hair, tasty water, and more?

Stop being curious and find out for yourself! We will figure out the best plan for your home.