LAUNCHING CAREERS: Preparing Students for High-Demand Healthcare Fields

Cosmetic Science - Under the leadership of Dr. Gabriella Baki, left, an associate professor of pharmaceutics, UToledo is launching a new, fully online master’s program in cosmetic science and formulation design. (Daniel Miller)

A decade after developing the country’s first undergraduate degree in cosmetic science and formulation design, UToledo is leveraging its expertise to launch a new, online master’s degree in the field. With state-of-the-art labs and highly qualified faculty, UToledo now has the most comprehensive cosmetic science and formulation design program in the nation.

“Given the cosmetic industry’s growth rate and the current workforce demographics, there is a large need for well-educated scientists who are trained on personal care and cosmetic science,” said Gabriella Baki, Ph.D., Pharm.D., an associate professor of pharmaceutics and director of the Cosmetic Science and Formulation Design Program. “We have everything in place to provide that. We have the infrastructure, we have the faculty and we have those strong connections to industry. It’s a great fit for us.”

Students learn to design, produce, test and market cosmetics and personal care products. Since the undergraduate program’s introduction in 2013, graduates have gone on to earn internships and full-time positions at some of the most well-recognized cosmetic companies in the world, including the Estée Lauder Companies and L’Oréal.

The Master of Science in Cosmetic Science and Formulation Design Program builds on that success with more advanced education on ingredient selection, design and formulation techniques, and cosmetic industry trends and regulations.

UToledo also recently debuted a new Health Sciences undergraduate program in the College of Health and Human Services that reimagines how students are prepared for careers in a slate of healthcare professions such as medicine, physical therapy and athletic training.

Health Sciences - A new Health Sciences undergraduate program, co-directed by senior lecturer Dr. Sarah Long, left, reimagines how students are prepared for careers in a slate of healthcare professions such as medicine, physical therapy and athletic training. (Daniel Miller)

The program, which offers two bachelor’s degrees and six individual concentrations, effectively replaces UToledo’s previous exercise science major with a more modern, data-driven curriculum. There’s a particularly strong focus on social determinants of health and how non-medical factors affect individuals’ overall health and wellbeing.

“This program feeds into sustained high-demand professions,” said Sarah Long, Ph.D., a senior lecturer and program co-director. “Students will receive excellent foundational knowledge and skills, as well as contemporary perspectives on healthcare delivery. We know there are aspects of our healthcare system that need to evolve to match the needs of the community, and we’re going to be preparing our students from the very beginning to help drive those changes.”

In the College of Medicine and Life Sciences, UToledo is focusing on the growing need for radiation therapists and the explosion of interest in brain research with a pair of new undergraduate programs.

Radiation Therapy - Dr. David Pearson, an associate professor of radiation oncology and associate dean of admissions in the UToledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, stands in front of cutting-edge medical machinery students in the new radiation therapy program will learn to operate. (Daniel Miller)

In the spring of 2023 UToledo rolled out a new neuroscience bachelor’s degree that bridges medicine and biology through a collaboration with the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, and late last year received approval for a new bachelor of science in radiation therapy program that prepares students to be part of a multidisciplinary cancer care team.

“Radiation therapy is hands on, boots-on-the ground medicine,” said David Pearson, Ph.D., an associate professor of radiation oncology and associate dean of admissions in the UToledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences. “You’re spending time with patients playing an important role in their care, and I think that’s a very appealing prospect for people who want to help in medicine and want to be on the front line.”

The College of Medicine and Life Sciences also is home to a unique graduate program that prepares students to facilitate life-saving organ transplants.

Though a record 42,000 organ transplants were completed in the U.S. last year, the transplant wait list regularly exceeds 100,000 people and a new name is added to the list every 10 minutes. While some organs can come from living donors, the majority are from deceased donors. Getting those desperately needed organs prepared for transplantation falls largely on the shoulders of procurement coordinators.

UToledo’s Transplantation and Donation Sciences master’s program prepares students to oversee those life-saving procedures from beginning to end. UToledo’s academic program is the only one in the country specifically focused on training organ procurement coordinators.

Transplant - Students in UToledo’s transplantation and donation sciences master’s program receive a multidisciplinary education that includes basic science and medical courses alongside specialized training on the complex issues within organ and tissue donation and transplantation. (Daniel Miller)

“When this program was established, it was about getting students properly prepared for what they’re going to embark on,” said Julie DeSantis, an assistant professor and director of the program. “Our students learn the job from inside out. They’re well rounded, well trained, know what to expect and they graduate with real-world experience. We put out the best coordinators in the industry.”

Meanwhile, through the John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation and the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, a new certificate program is poised to prepare students for jobs in the expanding legal cannabis market as marijuana continues to gain legal approval for both medicinal and recreational use.

Taught by pharmacy and business faculty, including senior lecturer Brandon Cohen, Ph.D., the undergraduate and graduate certificates offer students a holistic understanding of the plant, its properties and the legally complicated business market surrounding it.

