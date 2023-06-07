The Mediterranean Diet has Staying Power as a Heart-Healthy Option, UTMC Cardiologist Says

Building exteriors of the University of Toledo Medical Center (UTMC) in Summer (Daniel Miller)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of University of Toledo Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about University of Toledo Medical Center, visit https://utmc.utoledo.edu.

Rajesh Gupta (Daniel Miller/University of Toledo) (Daniel Miller | Daniel Miller/University of Tole)

Forget finding the fountain of youth. The secret to good health may be nothing more than a big glug of olive oil.

“There’s a lot of fad diets, there’s a lot of confusion about diets, there’s a lot of things that come and go,” said Dr. Rajesh Gupta, a cardiologist at The University of Toledo Medical Center. “The thing that’s been pretty steady in the last 30 or 40 years has been the Mediterranean diet.”

The Mediterranean diet is characterized by loads of fruit, fresh vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes and yes, plenty of high-quality extra virgin olive oil.

“Olive oil is one of nature’s best health foods,” Gupta said. “It’s liquid gold.”

Rich in beneficial compounds called polyphenols, olive oils are good for cooking and for drizzling over food as a finishing touch and flavor enhancer, Gupta said.

It is important to have a fresh and high-quality olive oil that is rich in polyphenols, Gupta said. Olive oils that are rich in polyphenols will often have a peppery sensation at the back of the throat when sampled on their own.

Good olive oil should have a harvest date printed on the label, and a harvest date that is less than one year your purchase is best. High-quality olive oils may even list the polyphenol content on the label, but this information is often hard to find.

The olive oil-heavy Mediterranean diet is frequently recommended as a heart-healthy way of eating, and multiple studies have shown it has real benefits in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

One reason is the diet’s reliance on plant-based foods. While meat is allowed, it should be lean and eaten in moderation. Fish also is a good source of protein, but Gupta said fruits and vegetables should make up the backbone of the diet — and for good reason.

“In general, plant-based foods are associated with longevity, lower risk of cancer, lower risk of diabetes and lower risk of heart disease,” he said.

Gupta specifically recommends vegetables from the cruciferous family, including broccoli, brussels sprouts, kale, cabbage and cauliflower.

“These things are nutritional powerhouses,” he said. “They have very strong anticancer and antiaging properties, and we should be eating them frequently.”

If childhood memories of limp, boiled brussels sprouts send you reeling, Gupta suggests another strategy: toss any of those vegetables in olive oil, salt and pepper and roast them in the oven until the edges are starting to brown. Top with an acid, such as vinegar or fresh lemon, and then add shredded parmesan.

When it comes to fruits, anything is good, but Gupta said red, purple and blue fruits are especially nutritious because of the compounds that give them their color.

“Plants use these compounds to defend themselves. It might be from UV radiation from the sun, it might be bitter compounds they use to avoid pests like insects,” he said. “It’s kind of a quirk of nature but these compounds, when they go into our body, they really react with our biology in a very beneficial way.”

Beans, lentils and tree nuts are also heavily incorporated into the Mediterranean diet. There’s also a sizable body of evidence that tree nuts are beneficial for the vascular system, heart and brains in addition to being a good source of protein.

Gupta recommends tree nuts including walnuts, almonds, pecans and pistachios. He typically eats a handful of these tree nuts on most days as a snack. Nut butters also are a good snack, so long as they aren’t highly processed. The healthiest nut butters, he said, will have just nuts and salt.

That idea of eating simply carries over to any shelf-stable prepared foods you’re buying.

“Look for short lists of ingredients,” Gupta said. “Foods that have a few ingredients — say two or three or four or five — they’re going to be natural foods that react with our biology and our body in a good way. If it has like 10 different ingredients and stabilizers and preservatives, it might fall into what’s called a highly processed food or an industrial food that really is associated with certain diseases.”

The diet also should have you paying attention to what you’re drinking.

Water, as well as unsweetened coffee and tea, are all good. Red wine, consumed in moderation, is also OK. Sports drinks, pop, or fancy coffee beverages — whether dressed up by sugar or artificial sweeteners — should be avoided.

“We should not be drinking our calories,” he said. “If you’re drinking water, coffee, or tea, they shouldn’t have calories in them. If we choose to avoid sugar-sweetened beverages, we will do a lot of good for our health.”