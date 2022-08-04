Rocket Pediatrics Supports Children’s Health and Well-Being

(Daniel Miller)

Dr. Valarie Stricklen (Daniel Miller | Daniel Miller/University of Tole)

Sponsored - As children learn and grow, parents are sometimes faced with unexpected challenges.

At Rocket Pediatrics in the Ruppert Center on The University of Toledo’s Health Science Campus, parents can feel confident leaning on the expertise of a team of health providers and advocates who are available to offer guidance and develop a plan for managing a range of social, emotional and behavioral concerns.

“Raising children can be hard, and we want our families to know they can come to us with whatever concern they may have,” said Dr. Valarie Stricklen, a pediatrician at Rocket Pediatrics. “We are here for your child’s overall well-being, not just their physical health.”

From picky eaters to problem sleepers, the team at Rocket Pediatrics has you covered.

With an integrated care team that includes board-certified pediatricians, behavioral health providers, social workers, nurse care managers, and consultations from child and adolescent psychiatry, families have on-site access to the resources they need to ensure the healthy growth and development of their child.

Dr. Morgan Dynes, a clinical psychologist at The University of Toledo Medical Center who specializes in working with children and families, said no concern is too big or small.

“One of the great things about Rocket Pediatrics is that we can seamlessly integrate these services into your well-care visit,” she said. “You’re able to talk to a behavioral health specialist right there at your doctor visit. Our goal really is about getting families access to services sooner and with fewer barriers.”

With a growing concern about youth mental health in the United States, that’s especially important.

A survey conducted in 2021 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 44% of high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in the last year.

A separate poll conducted by the American Psychiatric Association in 2021 found over 50% of parents were concerned about the mental state of their children.

With the pandemic accelerating the need for mental health services, it can sometimes take weeks — even months — to be seen by a mental health professional.

Dr. Morgan Dynes (Daniel Miller)

“Mental health is as important as physical health. When you’re dealing with kids who need medications or need help immediately, those days, weeks, even months, that we have to wait is too long,” Stricklen said. “This model has really helped us to be able to get the help we need quickly.”

For more complex mental health needs, Rocket Pediatrics is able to consult with a UTMC child psychiatrist if needed, and the on-site behavioral health provider can develop a plan with families for managing symptoms and how to learn coping skills.

Behavioral health isn’t just for those children who have a diagnosed mental health disorder, though.

“Sometimes parents need some extra help with things like toilet training, sleep difficulties or finding discipline that works,” Dynes said. “I think parents struggle with these kinds of things because they assume they’re supposed to know all the answers. It’s OK to ask questions or ask for help.”

On-site social workers and care managers can also help parents navigate other day-to-day challenges that can negatively impact a child’s health. They can offer family health education, secure referrals for testing and specialists, address insurance concerns and help provide access to community resources that can assist with housing, transportation or food insecurity.

“We are here to support our families and help them navigate the stressors of raising children and specific problems that may come up,” Dynes said. “Together we want to ensure we’re caring for all of the child’s needs, putting them on a path to good overall health and wellness.”

For more information or to make an appointment with Rocket Pediatrics, call 419.383.3771.