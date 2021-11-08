Unique UTMC Program Ensures Drivers are Safe Behind the Wheel

(Daniel Miller)

Sponsored - For millions of Americans, driving is a keystone of independence.

It’s also a major responsibility — roughly 2 million people are injured in car accidents on U.S. roadways every year.

The driving rehabilitation program at The University of Toledo Medical Center provides in-depth assessments and hands-on training to ensure drivers of all ages are safe behind the wheel.

“A lot of times with driving, it’s something we do every day, but we don’t think about it,” said James Kesler, an occupational therapist and certified driver rehabilitation specialist at The University of Toledo Medical Center. “Over time, our skills can start to diminish and we may not be aware of the errors we make driving. Others may have a new condition or disability that requires them to relearn how to drive.”

Whatever the circumstances that someone is referred to the program, Kesler begins with a thorough assessment of a patient’s vision, cognition, physical abilities and reflexes.

UTMC also has a driving simulator where Kesler is able to test a driver’s skills, including their reaction time and their ability to recognize a threat — such as a car pulling out in front of them — before moving on to a real-world driving test.

One of the most common reasons patients are referred into the program is that they’ve recently suffered a stroke or injury and are looking to get back on the road.

Once it is determined they’re fit to drive, Kesler can also assist with training patients on adaptations such as a left-foot accelerator or hand controls in UTMC’s modifiable car.

Older drivers are frequently referred to the program after friends or family notice they aren’t quite as sharp behind the wheel as they once were.

“It could be lack of attention, it could be distraction, it could be a slowly evolving physical impairment that slows reactions down or a slowly evolving cognitive impairment that’s affecting decision making and reaction time,” he said. “We’ll do an assessment to see what can be improved upon to keep them safer, and if they’re not safe, what are the next steps.”

Kesler stresses that he does not have the ability to take away or issue a license. Instead, an assessment is sent on to the individual’s physician who determines the next steps.

One of the keys, he said, is coming in early rather than putting off an assessment until someone has already had an accident or is clearly no longer able to safely drive themselves.

“You can almost think of this in the same way as a general health checkup,” Kesler said. “We want to see if they’re safe now, if there are things we can do to help them be safer and then suggest a reassessment every year or two so we can compare the results to see where they’re at.”

Thinking about someone’s driving retirement early can also give the family time to prepare and think about alternative methods of transportation when the time comes to hang up the keys.

Another growing area of UTMC’s program is helping novice drivers who have disabilities such as spina bifida or autism.

Kesler, who also is a certified driving instructor in Ohio, can evaluate their ability and comfort level in the driving simulator to help parents determine whether their child is ready to be out on the road. And, if they’re not, he can work with them to improve their skills.

Physician referrals are required. Insurance will often pay for assessments. For more information, call 419.383.5040 or visit the UTMC website.