UTMC Offers Latest Minimally Invasive Treatment for Heart Valve Disease

Not all that long ago, a heart patient whose aortic valve was severely damaged had limited options.

If healthy enough, they could have open-heart surgery to replace the valve. If they weren’t healthy enough or didn’t want to undergo a high-risk surgery, they were faced with doing their best to manage the symptoms — and likely a shortened life expectancy.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement, commonly known as TAVR, changed all that, bringing a highly effective, minimally invasive option to the table.

“TAVR is one of the biggest innovations and most remarkable stories in the last 15 years in all of cardiology,” said Dr. Rajesh Gupta, an interventional cardiologist at The University of Toledo Medical Center. “It can be life changing for people in their 70s, 80s or even 90s who have aortic valve stenosis.”

Aortic valve stenosis is a narrowing or thickening of the heart’s aortic valve, which plays a critical role in circulating blood throughout the body.

Usually caused by age-related calcification, the condition can bring chest pain, shortness of breath, difficulty walking short distances and fainting. Untreated, it can lead to heart failure and even cardiac arrest.

At UTMC, cardiology patients have access to the latest treatment options for severe heart valve disease, including TAVR.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement does not require any incisions and is done under conscious sedation. The procedure generally takes about an hour and, from the patient’s perspective, is similar to a heart catheterization.

“It’s a miraculous technology,” Gupta said. “We can fix the problem without the need for an open-heart surgery. We go in through an artery in the groin, and while the heart is beating, we can deploy a new valve and push the damaged valve aside. Patients are often able to go home the next day.”

Gupta said patients who don’t have other, coexisting heart or lung problems usually experience a rapid improvement of their symptoms.

The procedure was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2011 for use in patients with severe aortic stenosis whose overall health would not allow for open-heart surgery or posed a high risk for surgery.

After nearly a decade of improvement and technological advances, the FDA expanded that approval in 2019 to cover patients at low risk for surgery. UTMC began offering the procedure the following year.

The bioprosthetic replacement valve used in the procedure is fashioned out of special animal tissue to fully mimic the operation of a natural heart valve. Because of that, patients don’t generally require anticoagulation medications.

For most patients only aspirin is prescribed following the procedure.

Gupta said the procedure also can be performed in patients who have an existing bioprosthetic surgical valve that is now failing, providing a minimally invasive option that can help someone avoid a second open-heart surgery.

Patients who are interested in the procedure will be evaluated by a cardiologist and cardiac surgeon, and have a CT scan of their chest, abdomen and pelvis to ensure they are a good candidate for transcatheter aortic valve replacement. There are two valves currently used in the United States for TAVR, the Edwards Sapien 3 Ultra and the Medtronic Evolut Pro+. UTMC offers both of these valves. The heart team uses the CT scan information and other parameters to pick the best valve for each patient.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with a UTMC cardiologist, call 419.383.3963.