UTMC Pain Medicine Brings Multidisciplinary Approach to Managing Chronic Pain

Uncomfortable as it may be, pain can play an important role in our health, said Dr. Alexander Escobar, the medical director and division chief of Pain Medicine at the University of Toledo Medical Center who is a board-certified physician in both anesthesiology and pain management.

“Pain is essentially there to protect us. It’s your body’s way of telling you that something’s wrong,” Escobar said. “The pain you experience encourages you to rest and give it time to heal, and fortunately for many this is enough”

Sometimes, however, pain can linger.

Chronic pain — officially defined as persistent pain that lasts more than three months — is experienced by more than one in five U.S. adults, creating a significant and sometimes debilitating burden.

UTMC’s Pain Medicine Clinic can help patients living with chronic pain improve their quality of life and regain physical function through an individualized approach that incorporates physical therapy, injections, minimally invasive procedures, surgery, medication and state-of-the-art implantable technologies.

“Pain is a very personal thing,” said Escobar, who completed a pain management fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. “People perceive pain differently and there’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to pain management. To get the maximum benefit, patients need a personalized plan from a team of experts that includes all medical specialties and that’s the model we’ve built here at The University of Toledo Medical Center.”

Whether the result of a minor injury, major trauma, or chronic conditions like arthritis, diabetes, and cancer, chronic pain has a massive impact on society and healthcare.

A report from the National Institutes of Health estimates that 20 million Americans suffer from chronic pain that frequently limits life or work activities, and that chronic pain contributes to more than a half-billion dollars annually in medical costs, lost productivity and disability programs.

On a more personal level, chronic pain can prevent people from working, limit mobility, negatively influence mental health and worsen co-existing health conditions.

Patients also, Escobar said, can sometimes feel their concerns are minimalized.

“The reality is a lot of patients who have been dealing with chronic pain are misunderstood or dismissed. With proper diagnoses and management through a center of excellence like ours, people can reduce their pain and restore some of the function they have lost.”

Escobar encourages anyone who has suffered from pain of any type for more than three months to see a medical practitioner, and preferably a pain management specialist.

Patients do not need a referral to be seen at the UTMC Pain Medicine Clinic, and individuals receiving care elsewhere are welcome to seek second opinions.

Some of the most common types of chronic pain treated by Escobar and his team include neck and back pain from spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, sciatica, compression fractures, sacroiliac joint pain as well as diabetic neuropathy, post-surgical and cancer pain.

A recent breakthrough in the treatment of diabetic neuropathy was the early 2023 approval of an implantable spinal cord stimulation system that uses small pulses of electricity to reduce pain in the lower extremities. Already approved for other types of chronic nerve pain, the device has shown very good results, Escobar said.

UTMC also offers a variety of minimally invasive procedures to treat osteoporotic compression fractures and problems with the sacroiliac joint, which connect the spine and pelvis and are implicated in about 30% of all chronic back pain.

“We now have many minimally invasive outpatient treatment options that provide near immediate relief with minimal down time,” Escobar said. “People sometimes think pain management is only about prescribing medications, but we have so many more tools at our disposal.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the UTMC Pain Medicine Clinic at 419.383.6699.