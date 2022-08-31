UTMC Trauma Team Now Offering Fall-Prevention Classes for Older Adults

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of University of Toledo Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about University of Toledo Medical Center, visit http://utmc.utoledo.edu/

Falls are the leading cause of injury in Americans aged 65 and older, accounting for millions of emergency room visits and hospital admissions every year.

To reduce that risk, The University of Toledo Medical Center is offering a new fall-prevention program that provides older adults with skills to regain their confidence, preserve their independence and, most importantly, stay safe.

“One out of four older people age 65 and above fall every year,” said Dr. Aela Vely, medical director for trauma and surgical critical care at UTMC. “Sometimes these falls result in a minor scrape, but they can also cause serious injuries, such as a broken bone or a brain bleed. We view preventing falls as a great concern and priority for the older population in our community.”

Stepping On, which UTMC began offering this summer, is a free, evidence-based workshop that focuses on helping seniors improve their strength and balance while also identifying and mitigating fall risks.

The seven-week program is open to anyone age 60 and older who lives independently and has either fallen in the past or is concerned they could suffer a fall.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of five falls in those age 65 and older results in a serious injury. More than 800,000 people are hospitalized for fall injuries every year, with most suffering head injuries or hip fractures.

The data also show that falling once significantly increases the risk of future falls.

“That fear of falling can keep some people from going out and doing the things they enjoy,” said Angela Castillo, a registered nurse and the injury prevention coordinator for UTMC’s trauma program. “This is a great way for people to reduce falls and at the same time increase their self-confidence. It’s very important to stay active as you age, and this program can help people do that in a safe way.”

The Stepping On program was originally developed in Australia and brought to the United States by the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging. Castillo, who is one of the program facilitators at UTMC, said Stepping On has been shown by studies to reduce falls by 31%.

During the program, participants meet with UTMC physical and occupational therapists, nurses and pharmacists to learn and practice new exercises aimed at improving muscle strength and stability, review their medications, and discuss simple ways they can avoid potentially hazardous situations.

The program also includes a visit with representatives from the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio and safety experts from The University of Toledo Police Department.

“Education and outreach programs are integral parts of the trauma program and are designed to help improve outcomes from trauma and minimize the effects of injury,” Castillo said. “Trauma centers have an obligation to educate future providers and ensure that the public has an opportunity to access educational resources relevant to injury care.”

UTMC’s next Stepping On series is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Maumee Senior Center. Space is limited.

For more information or to sign up for a future workshop, call Castillo at 419.383.6156.

As a provisional Level II trauma center, UTMC is prepared to provide life-saving care for the most serious injuries 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.