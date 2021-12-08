What to Do When the Merriment Runs Out: Coping with Holiday Stress and Anxiety

What to Do When the Merriment Runs Out: Coping with Holiday Stress and Anxiety By Tyrel Linkhorn

Sponsored - While many of us look forward to the year-end holidays with joyful anticipation, mental health experts say it’s not unusual to instead find yourself struggling with stress, anxiety or depression.

“There is immense pressure on parents and adults about what a specific holiday should look like and be like. Some may have lost loved ones and are spending their first holiday without that individual. Others may be dealing with financial burdens,” said Dr. Morgan Dynes, a clinical psychologist at The University of Toledo Medical Center. “There are a lot of reasons that the holidays can be challenging.”

Dynes, who specializes in working with children and families, also said the holiday doldrums aren’t limited to adults — children can experience their own unique challenges.

Here are some tips to help you and your family have a happier, healthier holiday season.

It’s OK to be stressed.

First and foremost, Dynes said it is important to normalize that the holidays can be stressful, even though it’s popularized in commercials, songs and social media posts as the happiest time of year.

“When people feel stressed and unhappy, they can think something is wrong with them, and that’s not true,” she said. “If you are feeling stressed, you are not alone.”

That’s particularly true this year, when many may be getting together with extended family for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began — adding extra pressure to our planning.

Parties, family gatherings and time off school and work also can disrupt the schedules of kids and adults alike.

As much as possible, Dynes said it’s important to ensure you’re getting the proper amount of sleep — 7 to 9 hours a night for adults — and staying physically active in a way that works for you.

Prepare and set realistic expectations.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of trying to create a picture-perfect holiday for your entire family, particularly with the bombardment of carefully selected social media posts.

“Marketing efforts and social media can lead people to think that holidays should look a certain way and include certain things or activities,” Dynes said. “People should know it is important to tailor their own celebrations to reflect whatever is best for them and their family given what is going on in their lives at that time.”

Preparing and setting realistic expectations of what that is for you ahead of time can help prevent in-the-moment disappointment, particularly for parents.

Children may need help setting their own expectations, particularly if it’s been a while since they were at a large, noisy gathering.

“Children as young as 2 can benefit from using stories to prepare for an event,” she said. “A caregiver can also use puppets, drawings or stuffed animals to act out the upcoming event and start to give the child a mental image of what to expect.”

Dr. Dynes

Don’t hide from loss.

Well-intentioned parents may avoid talking about a recently departed loved one in an effort not to upset their children, but Dynes said that can be helpful to talk openly about those we have lost.

She suggests having a conversation with children ahead of time about how difficult a holiday event may be without their loved one, asking the children how they feel and reassuring them that all emotional responses they have will be accepted.

“I think the more communication, the better,” Dynes said. “It actually can make kids more upset or sad when a loved one is not talked about and it feels like it’s being hidden or forgotten.”

Dynes said it can be helpful to find a way to honor that person, whether it’s still serving their favorite dish or creating a new tradition to celebrate them.

For adults, many of those same principles apply as you decide how you want to let yourself grieve.

“You have to figure out where are you going to get the most support and determine what are you going to need at this time,” she said.

Establish boundaries.

From the pandemic to America’s racial reckoning, these are politically charged times, and friends and family members may not always see eye to eye.

Dynes said it’s important to decide ahead of time what discussions you’re willing to engage in and when you’d rather change the subject.

“Are there topics that are important to you to discuss with the people you love, to try to get them to see a new perspective? Or do you want to redirect the conversation? There are many factors that will go into making that decision — so you just need to have a plan for how you want to handle these topics at holiday gatherings,” she said.

Dynes also suggests parents and caregivers ask children if there’s anything they are worried or nervous about when planning to attend a holiday gathering. For example, a child may share with a parent they are worried about how loud it will get at Grandma’s house with everyone around and does not like when their older cousin tries to pick them up and hug them.

This provides the parent an opportunity to create a plan with their child for how they can navigate those situations together.

Find your own joy.

Regardless of your individual situation, Dynes said it’s important to focus on what is going to bring you the most joy.

For someone who is spending the holidays by themselves, that might be continuing with the holiday traditions you like best and find a way to honor those who aren’t with you, or it might be volunteering your time to help others in need.

“Another approach would be to perhaps separate yourself from the holiday season,” she said. “Treat the holiday like any other day, unplug from social media and your devices and focus on doing things that bring you joy and good feelings of health that may not be related to the holidays.”

